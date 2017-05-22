Manchester Arena explosion: Multiple dead after incident at Ariana Grande concert

Police say there are a “number of fatalities” following a reported explosion at the Manchester Arena in northern England, where U.S. pop star Ariana Grande was performing, according to a Greater Manchester Police Facebook post.
Videos posted on Twitter showed fans screaming and running inside the venue, and emergency personnel arriving at the scene.
Police offered no further details about the incident. A spokesman for the pop singer’s record label said that she was “okay.”
Britain is on its second-highest alert level of “severe” meaning an attack by militants is considered highly likely.
