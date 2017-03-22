World
British parliament on lockdown after ‘firearms incident’ outside building

The British government building is on lockdown after several people were injured in an incident on Westminster Bridge.

According to Reuters news agency, loud bangs “similar to gunfire” were also heard outside of the Parliament building.

U.K.’s Metropolitan Police said on Twitter that officers are treating the incident on the bridge as “firearms incident.”

A government employee told Reuters that at least two people had been shot but police have yet to confirm the shooting.

More to come.

