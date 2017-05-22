Manchester Arena explosion: people react with horror to incident that left at least 19 dead

People reacted with horror after a reported explosion left 19 dead and over 50 injured at an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena on Monday night.

Videos from the scene showed concertgoers fleeing the venue after the blast reportedly happened in the arena’s foyer — though the arena itself said it happened in a public place, outside the venue.

One clip showed people rushing through Manchester’s Victoria Station shortly after the explosion.

Concert attendees could be heard screaming as they went down a staircase.

WATCH: Crowds rush through Victoria Station after reports of deadly explosion rocks Manchester Arena pic.twitter.com/I9ZxvarbpI — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 23, 2017

Other clips showed concertgoers fleeing the arena after the blast.

“We saw it was really quite close to us… a massive bang… huge… fire just went up in the air and we thought… the heat smacked us in the face… everyone rushing to get back up the stairs… pushing each other… shoving each other… crying,” two women told the BBC.

In the clips below, people can be seen running up the arena’s stairs and rushing for the exits.

Video shows chaos inside Manchester Arena after the house lights came on following tonight's Ariana Grande concert. https://t.co/t3V36IND2B pic.twitter.com/Imuwkro9mG — ABC News (@ABC) May 23, 2017

“We got into the foyer and there was smoke everywhere and it [smelled] of dirty gas,” a woman named Tori told BBC Radio Manchester.

“When we finally got out there was people lying everywhere. They had bandages on their heads.

“My 12-year-old sister grabbed onto me and said ‘I love you’ — it was horrible.”

Social media users around the world shared their condolences for victims and others affected by the incident.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was one of them.

Canadians are shocked by the news of the horrific attack in Manchester tonight. Please keep the victims & their families in your thoughts. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) May 23, 2017

Numerous celebrities also offered prayers and best wishes.

I'm heartbroken over what happened in Manchester tonight.

Sending love to everyone involved. H — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) May 23, 2017

MY PRAYERS GO OUT TO PPL OF MANCHESTER…HAD SPECIAL TIMES THERE FROM YOUTH & BEYOND — Cher (@cher) May 22, 2017

My prayers are with you Manchester — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) May 22, 2017

My thoughts and prayers go out to everyone affected in Manchester. — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) May 23, 2017

My thoughts, prayers and tears for all those affected by the Manchester tragedy tonight. I'm sending all my love. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 23, 2017

Several groups also offered help in the midst of the crisis.

That included the Canadian government, through its travel info Twitter page.

The cause of the explosion has not been confirmed. Police are treating the blast as a terrorist attack.

If the explosion is confirmed as a terrorist attack, it would be the deadliest attack by militants in Britain since four British Muslims killed 52 people in bombings on London’s transport system in July 2005.

