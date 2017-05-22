Manchester Holiday Inn, Premier Inn shelter kids and adults amid reported explosion

Two Manchester hotels helped shelter people amid a reported explosion that killed at least 19 people and hurt about 50 others during an Ariana Grande concert on Monday.

Holiday Inn and Premier Inn hotels took people in on a night that many social media users also offered their help.

The Premier Inn Manchester City Centre (Arena/Printworks) confirmed to Global News that it had taken in as many as 50 people on Monday night.

Rooms were all booked, but hotel staff provided people with water and orange juice while they stayed there.

A reception staffer said that the lobby at the hotel was initially crowded but most had cleared out by about 9 p.m. ET.

The Holiday Inn Express Manchester Arena was also noted for taking people in immediately after the incident.

The hotel took in dozens of unaccompanied kids, according to various tweets.

The Holiday Inn nearest to Manchester Arena have taken dozens of kids who have been separated from their parents tonight. — Samuel Carvalho (@SamCarvalho) May 22, 2017

if you are in manchester and you need housing for the night, the holiday inn is taking people in. please call 07896711298 if you need help — James Charles (@jamescharles) May 23, 2017

Meanwhile, Twitter users rallied to help each other under the hashtag #roomformanchester, offering anything from a place to stay, a ride or even a plug to charge their phones.

The social network lit up with posts like these:

Anybody stuck in Manchester tonight I have a spare room and I just made some really nice soup. #roomformanchester please rt xxx — Robyn Alexander (@robynrobynrobyn) May 23, 2017

I live in sale close to the arena, I'm free to pick anyone up! I have a spare room and I can drive people home !! #RoomforManchester — Demi❤️ (@DemiMatherx) May 23, 2017

I live 5 mins from the Manchester Arena. I have sofa bed, food/drink and phone chargers if anyone needs any help #roomformanchester — Nick Q (@QHNick) May 23, 2017