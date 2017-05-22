Manchester Holiday Inn, Premier Inn shelter kids and adults amid reported explosion

Two Manchester hotels helped shelter people amid a reported explosion that killed at least 19 people and hurt about 50 others during an Ariana Grande concert on Monday.
Holiday Inn and Premier Inn hotels took people in on a night that many social media users also offered their help.
The Premier Inn Manchester City Centre (Arena/Printworks) confirmed to Global News that it had taken in as many as 50 people on Monday night.
Rooms were all booked, but hotel staff provided people with water and orange juice while they stayed there.
A reception staffer said that the lobby at the hotel was initially crowded but most had cleared out by about 9 p.m. ET.
The Holiday Inn Express Manchester Arena was also noted for taking people in immediately after the incident.
The hotel took in dozens of unaccompanied kids, according to various tweets.
Meanwhile, Twitter users rallied to help each other under the hashtag #roomformanchester, offering anything from a place to stay, a ride or even a plug to charge their phones.
The social network lit up with posts like these:
