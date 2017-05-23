Manchester Arena explosion: First victim identified as Georgina Callander, 18
An 18-year-old college student has been identified as the first victim of the suicide attack at an Ariana Grande concert in the northern English city of Manchester that killed at least 22 people.
Georgina Callander was among the young concert goers who were killed after a suicide bomber blew himself up in what British Prime Minister Theresa May called “a callous terrorist attack.”
Runshaw College, where Callander was a student, released a statement on social media saying:
“It is with enormous sadness that it appears that one of the people who lost their lives in Monday’s Manchester attack was one of our students here at Runshaw College,” the college said. “Our deepest sympathies, thoughts and prayers go out to all of Georgina’s friends, family, and all of those affected by this loss.”
The college said Callander had attended high school at Bishop Rawstorne in Lancashire, England, and was in her second year of studying health and social care. The college said it was offering counselling with a dedicated student support team to people close to the teenager.
An Instagram picture from 2015 showed Callander meeting Grande two years ago during a backstage meet-and-greet at another concert. The fan posted a picture on her Instagram account in 2015 of the two with her arms wrapped around the singer.
British YouTube star Joe Sugg posted a photo of him and Callander on Twitter with the caption: “So sad to hear about this. RIP Gina.”
In a tweet following the tragedy, Grande said she was “heartbroken” and “so, so sorry.”
At least 22 people were killed and 59 others were injured in the deadly blast.
Greater Manchester Police said in a statement Tuesday they have arrested a 23-year-old man in South Manchester in connection with the attack.
“The priority is to establish whether he was acting alone or as part of a network,” Manchester Chief Constable Ian Hopkins said Monday night.
“The attacker, I can confirm, died at the arena. We believe the attacker was carrying an improvised explosion device which he detonated causing this atrocity.”
