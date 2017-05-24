Commentary: Can finding a solution to terrorism unite us?

“You’re not going to let your daughter go to that upcoming concert?” a grandmother asks the girl’s mother.

This after realizing her granddaughter had attended an Ariana Grande concert last year — just like the one in Manchester that has made news after Monday’s deadly attack.

The knee-jerk reaction is to keep everyone safe at home, especially our kids.

READ MORE: Manchester Arena attack: British PM May concerned another attack may be ‘imminent’

That discussion has played out in millions of homes around the world in the shadow of what happened in Manchester at a pop show filled with innocent teenagers, some even younger.

We cannot react with fear and play into terrorists’ agendas, but how is one to act when our most precious resource — our kids — are treated like waste?

If we can realistically win this war on terror, what will be the tipping point that concludes “enough is enough,” and unites the rest of the world through a common solution?

If not this tragedy, then what? Syria? Or one of the countless other current horrors?

READ MORE: Global monuments go dark, light up for Manchester attack victims

As well as the 22 people that lost their lives in Monday’s attack, and the many more that were injured, think of how many young minds will be scarred for life as a result of this terrorist incident.

Then there are the grandmothers everywhere who now don’t want their grandkids to go out to a concert ever again, anywhere.

The ripple of terrorism affects us all — we need a solution that does the same.