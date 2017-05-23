olivia campbell
May 23, 2017 10:21 pm
Updated: May 23, 2017 10:22 pm

Olivia Campbell, missing Ariana Grande concertgoer in Manchester, has died: mom

By National Online Journalist  Global News

A distraught mother appealed on Tuesday for information after her daughter didn't come back from a concert in Manchester that was attacked by a suicide bomber.

Olivia Campbell, a teen concertgoer who went missing amid a suicide explosion at an Ariana Grande show at Manchester Arena on Monday night, died in the attack, her mother Charlotte said on social media Tuesday.

Charlotte posted a memorial tribute to her daughter on her Facebook account.

CNN’s Don Lemon, who interviewed Charlotte, also tweeted that Olivia had died.

“Go sing with the angels and keep smiling mummy loves you so much,” Charlotte Campbell wrote.

Olivia was one of a number of concertgoers who became the subject of missing persons reports after the blast that killed at least 22 people after Grande’s concert had ended on Monday night.

READ MORE: Manchester Arena explosion: 8-year-old girl among 22 bombing victims

On Tuesday, Charlotte said she was “worried sick” after she hadn’t seen her daughter since 5 p.m. on Monday.

Victims’ names trickled in steadily on Tuesday.

They included 18-year-old Georgia Callander, who met Grande backstage in 2015.

Georgina Callander pictured with Ariana Grande in an Instagram photo from 2015.

(georgina.bethany/Instagram)

Eight-year-old Saffie Rose Roussos was also among the victims.

She attended Grande’s Manchester concert alongside her mother, Lisa Roussos, and sister Ashley Bromwich, reports said.

Saffie Rose Roussos, 8, identified as among those killed in Manchester.

(Screenshot/The Press Association)

Greater Manchester resident John Atkinson, 26, was also confirmed as one of the victims.

He was remembered as a “beautiful soul” and an “amazing young man.”

— With files from Andrew Russell

