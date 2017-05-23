Manchester attack: Mother makes desperate appeal for information on her missing daughter

A distraught mother appealed on Tuesday for information after her daughter didn’t come back from the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester that was attacked by a suicide bomber.

Charlotte Campbell said she hasn’t heard from her daughter, Olivia, since the concert, adding she was “worried sick.”

“This is my daughter Olivia. I haven’t seen her since 5 o’clock last night,” Campbell said, fighting back tears.

“She is in dark clothes, off the shoulder top, her hair is up, her hair is dark, she got glasses on, she got thigh high boots on.”

A suicide bomber killed at least 22 people and wounded 59 at the packed concert hall in what U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May called a sickening act targeting children and young people.

“All acts of terrorism are cowardly attacks on innocent people, but this attack stands out for its appalling, sickening cowardice, deliberately targeting innocent, defenceless children and young people who should have been enjoying one of the most memorable nights of their lives,” May said outside No. 10 Downing Street Tuesday.

May said police believed they knew the identity of the bomber and police then said a 23-year-old man had been arrested in connection with the attack.

The so-called Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack at the Manchester Arena and said it was carried out with an explosive device planted at the concert.

According to terrorism watchdog SITE Intel Group, ISIS issued a statement claiming responsibility for the attack Tuesday, saying one of its “soldiers” planted bombs at Manchester Arena.

“A solider of the Khilafah managed to place explosive devices in the midst of the gatherings of the Crusaders in the British city of Manchester,” reads a statement. “The explosive devices were detonated in the shameless concert arena.” The group also claimed “30 Crusaders” were killed and “70 others” were wounded, totals larger than what authorities have confirmed.

“The attacker, I can confirm, died at the arena,” Manchester Chief Constable Ian Hopkins said Monday night. “We believe the attacker was carrying an improvised explosion device which he detonated causing this atrocity.”

“I am worried sick,” Campbell said. “If anybody has seen her, please, contact the police, contact somebody, let her know you have seen her, even if you think you have seen her just let the police know please.”

