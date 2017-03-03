Jury in first-degree murder trial asks to hear Pasieka testimony again

The jury in Jayme Pasieka’s murder trial was sequestered Thursday evening, but came back Friday morning with a request.

They asked to hear Pasieka’s full testimony again.

Jurors were brought back into open court to listen to a recording of the testimony.

The man charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of two of his co-workers in a 2014 Edmonton warehouse stabbing spree took the stand Wednesday.

Fitzroy Harris, 50, and Thierno Bah, 41, were the two men killed in the attack.

The jury has asked to hear Jayme Pasieka's testimony in full once again.

Court is now figuring out how that happens. It sounds like they'll replay or read out the transcripts in open court.

Pasieka said that before the killings he suffered a nervous breakdown and had given up on life.

Pasieka said he was drive by a desire to get help and thought attacking people would get him that help.

“I was very mental,” he said.

When asked about his feelings toward the Loblaw attack, Pasieka said it makes him feel “very sad.”

Pasieka finished his testimony by admitting he intended to kill his victims.

On Tuesday, a psychiatrist told the court Pasieka suffers from a serious mental illness but it doesn’t change his criminal responsibility.

Dr. Robert Brown testified Tuesday that in February 2014, Pasieka had free will and could form intent when he stabbed several co-workers at the Loblaw warehouse – killing two men.

“Mr. Pasieka – I would expect – would retain the knowledge that inflicting severe injury on someone, would lead to their death,” Brown said.

Pasieka has pleaded not guilty to 10 charges, including first-degree murder and attempted murder in the February 2014 stabbings.

With files from Slav Kornik, Global News