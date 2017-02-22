Jayme Pasieka trial Day 2: Loblaw attack victims to testify

The trial for the man charged in connection with a deadly attack at a west Edmonton warehouse three years ago continues Wednesday. Several people who were injured in the attack will share their testimony in court.

During the first day of the Jayme Pasieka trial on Tuesday, Crown prosecutor Kim Goddard told the jury this will not be a “who done it” case, but a trial to determine whether the killings were planned and deliberate.

Goddard told the jury on Tuesday she will prove that Pasieka bought knives at West Edmonton Mall and then randomly slashed and stabbed workers as he walked through a Loblaw complex on Feb. 28, 2014.

Fitzroy Harris, 50, and Thierno Bah, 41, were killed in the attack and four other people were injured.

The suspect fled the scene and a massive manhunt ensued. Pasieka, who was 29 years old at the time, was arrested and taken into custody in the area of 39 Street and 74 Avenue.

There’s evidence of Pasieka purchasing knives before the killings and the attacker was wearing what appeared to be body armour when he entered the warehouse.

Pasieka has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, attempted murder and aggravated assault. He has pleaded not guilty.

The trial is expected to last two weeks.

