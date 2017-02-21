Jayme Pasieka trial begins Tuesday for Edmonton Loblaw murders

Nearly three years after two men died and four others were injured in a stabbing spree at a west Edmonton warehouse, the trial will begin for the man charged in connection to the deadly attack.

Jayme Pasieka will stand trial on two counts of first-degree murder and three counts of attempted murder in connection with the deadly Feb. 28, 2014 knife attacks at the Loblaw warehouse.

Fitzroy Harris, 50, and Thierno Bah, 41, were the two men killed in the attack after a man walked into the workplace armed with two knives, Edmonton police said.

The suspect fled the scene and a massive manhunt ensued. Jayme Pasieka, who was 29 years old at the time, was arrested and taken into custody in the area of 39 Street and 74 Avenue.

Court documents show Pasieka had a troubled past prior to the Loblaw attack. He was found guilty of assault with a weapon and uttering threats a few years ago, and that family members believed he suffered from “undiagnosed schizophrenia.”

Pasieka was also found guilty of threatening and assaulting his neighbour with a weapon in a north-end cul-de-sac in May 2009.

A pre-sentence report and interview with a clinical psychologist reveal much more about the man accused in the stabbing rampage at the west end warehouse.

In her written conclusions, psychologist Mary-Anne Back wrote Pasieka “expressed vague paranoid ideas regarding the neighbour whose vehicle he egged during my interview with him. He stated that his neighbour disliked him even though he had never spoken to him and could give no reason for his viewpoint. He also gave a peculiar explanation for the fire he started.”

Family members had concerns about Pasieka. His aunt, for instance, worried her nephew may have schizophrenia.

The report indicates “she said she has even caught the subject holding conversations with people who do not exist, and says he has admitted to her that he hears voices.”

The trial is schedule to take two weeks.

