Jury selection begins for Jayme Pasieka murder trial

Jury selection will begin Thursday for the trial of a man accused in a deadly attack in west Edmonton three years ago.

Jayme Pasieka is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and three counts of attempted murder in connection with the deadly Feb. 28, 2014, knife attacks at the Loblaw warehouse in west Edmonton.

Dozens of officers were called to the west Edmonton warehouse that Friday afternoon in 2014 after a man walked into the workplace armed with two knives. Six men were stabbed, two fatally.

Fitzroy Harris, 50, and Thierno Bah, 41, were the two men killed in the attack.

The suspect fled the scene and a massive manhunt ensued. Jayme Pasieka, who was 29 years old at the time, was eventually arrested and taken into custody in the area of 39 Street and 74 Avenue.

The trial is scheduled to start Tuesday, Feb. 21 and it’s set to go for two weeks.