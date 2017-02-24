Chilling surveillance video shown at Jayme Pasieka murder trial

WARNING: This story contains disturbing content.

Surveillance video from a deadly stabbing attack at a warehouse in Edmonton three years ago was played in a courtroom at Jayme Pasieka’s double-murder trial on Friday.

Pasieka is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and three counts of attempted murder in connection with the Feb. 28, 2014 incident at the Loblaw warehouse.

The court was filled with Loblaw employees on Friday, hoping to get a better idea of how exactly the deadly day unfolded.

The first nine clips of the video showed a person dressed in black arriving to work as usual. A witness employed at the warehouse at the time identified him as Pasieka.

Later, the video shows a man falling in an aisle and reveals what happened in the immediate aftermath of the first stabbing.

People are seen running to try and help the victim. At one point, the attacker is seen walking through the frame, sending other workers scrambling to get out of the way as the person approached them.

Fitzroy Harris, 50, and Thierno Bah, 41, were the two men killed in the attack.

The final portion of the video shows people trying to get out of the way again when the attacker is seen leaving and threatening the workers. The man identified as the attacker then gets in a vehicle and leaves.

Pasieka’s trial began on Tuesday with the Crown prosecutor telling the jury this was not a “whodunnit” case. She said there was compelling evidence Pasieka was behind the attack and that the real question was if the killings were planned.

In 2014, police said the suspect fled the scene and a massive manhunt ensued. Pasieka, who was 29 years old at the time, was arrested in his vehicle and taken into custody.

