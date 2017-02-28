Psychiatrist testifies Jayme Pasieka likely has schizophrenia

A psychiatrist who performed psychiatric assessments on Jayme Pasieka testified at his trial Tuesday.

Dr. Roger Brown did two reports on Pasieka’s fitness to stand trial and another on whether he could be considered not criminally responsible.

Brown testified Pasieka reported hearing voices on and off for years. Pasieka suffers from a major mental illness – most likely schizophrenia – Brown said.

Before Brown was called as a witness Tuesday morning, the Crown closed its case. The psychiatrist was neither a Crown nor a defence witness.

On Monday, Crown prosecutors introduced surveillance video they said shows Pasieka shopping for weapons at Supply Sargent in West Edmonton Mall about half an hour before the deadly attack at the Loblaw warehouse in west Edmonton.

The store’s assistant manager, Garry Swartz, testified Pasieka knew exactly what he wanted asked to purchase two specific knives.

Swartz said Pasieka went straight to the cabinet containing the UZI Covert knives.

Swartz said he told Pasieka there was only one in stock so the accused bought two different knives.

The video also shows the accused making a stabbing motion with the knives. Swartz downplayed that incident when he said customers often test the grip before purchasing a product.

Throughout the trial, questions have been asked about Pasieka’s state-of-mind the day of the attack, but Swartz said Pasieka seemed fine.

“He was normal compared to other people,” Swartz testified.

“He was very polite the way he dealt with me as well.”

The store’s assistant manager also looked at evidence photos of the knives used in the deaths and assaults. Swartz said they appear to be the same knives he sold Pasieka.

Swartz added he’s certain the person who purchased the knives is Pasieka because he saw the accused previously.

