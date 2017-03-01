Jayme Pasieka murder trial nearing end as Crown finishes calling evidence

The first-degree murder trial of Jayme Pasieka continues Wednesday a day after a psychiatrist told the court room Pasieka suffers from a serious mental illness but it doesn’t change his criminal responsibility.

Dr. Robert Brown testified Tuesday that in February 2014, Pasieka had free will and could form intent when he stabbed several co-workers at a Loblaw warehouse in west Edmonton – killing two men.

“Mr. Pasieka – I would expect – would retain the knowledge that inflicting severe injury on someone, would lead to their death,” Brown said.

Brown did two reports on Pasieka’s fitness to stand trial and another on whether he could be considered not criminally responsible.

The Crown has finished calling evidence in the case.

It’s expected the court will learn Wednesday morning whether the defence plans to call any witnesses.

Pasieka is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and three counts of attempted murder in connection with the Feb. 28, 2014 incident at the Loblaw warehouse.

Fitzroy Harris, 50, and Thierno Bah, 41, were the two men killed in the attack.

