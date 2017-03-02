Manitoba Moose add forward for road trip

WINNIPEG — With the Manitoba Moose enjoying a couple days between games on the road, the club announced they’ve signed forward Bryan Moore to a professional tryout agreement.

Moore, 22, joins his fourth team just this season. He already made stops with the Allen Americans and Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL, as well as a brief stay with the AHL’s San Jose Barracuda. In 43 games in the ECHL this season he’s notched 20 goals and 22 assists. Moore also racked up 103 penalty minutes. He scored one goal and one assist in two games with the Barracuda.

The Indian Trail, NC native played for the San Diego Gulls of the AHL and the Utah Grizzlies of the ECHL last season in his first year as a professional. Prior to joining the pro ranks Moore played in the Ontario Hockey League with the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds and the Sarnia Sting.

The Moose were without injured forwards Scott Glennie and Jimmy Lodge in Tuesday’s victory over the Rockford IceHogs. Winners of three straight games the Moose resume their four game road trip with the rematch against the IceHogs on Friday. It’s the start of a stretch that will see the Moose play three games in just three days.

