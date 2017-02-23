Manitoba Moose release Winnipegger Nolan Zajac

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba Moose have cut ties with defenceman Nolan Zajac following a single game.

The 24-year-old Winnipegger scored his first AHL goal in Tuesday’s 4-3 loss to the Rockford IceHogs.

Zajac also has an assist this season in three games with the Hershey Bears. He sits tied for fourth among ECHL defenceman in points with 41 in 49 games for the Toledo Walleye.

The Moose will look to snap a five-game losing streak on Saturday when they host the San Antonio Rampage at MTS Centre.