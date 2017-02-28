Kyle Connor stays red hot as Manitoba Moose win 3rd straight

Kyle Connor continues to carry a hot hand for the Manitoba Moose.

Connor scored once and added two assists as the Moose defeated the Rockford IceHogs 5-3 on Tuesday for their third win in a row. Connor has scored five goals and added three assists in those three victories.

Peter Stoykewych, Dan DeSalvo and Brendan Lemieux also had goals in the win, while Brian Strait sealed the victory with an empty net goal. Stoykewych also had two assists for a three point night,

The Moose got out to an early three goal lead to kick off their four game road trip. But the IceHogs stormed back to tie the game on goals from Spencer Abbott, Ville Pokka and Erik Gustafsson. Lemieux scored the go ahead goal and eventual game winner with 10:10 remaining in the third period.

Moose forward Quinton Howden returned to the lineup after missing Sunday’s game and was stopped on a second period penalty shot.

After Eric Comrie started the previous 10 games in the Moose net, Jamie Phillips finally got a turn against the IceHogs. In only his second career AHL start Phillips made 32 saves to earn his first career AHL win.

Jimmy Lodge, Nelson Nogier and Scott Glennie were among the Moose players who sat out with injuries.

The Moose will look to make it four straight wins in the rematch with the IceHogs on Friday.

