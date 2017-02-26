Manitoba Moose make it two wins in a row in front of largest crowd of the season

WINNIPEG – The Manitoba Moose won back to back games for the first time in close two months.

The Moose completed a weekend sweep of the San Antonio Rampage with a 4-2 victory on Sunday at MTS Centre.

“I really liked our game.” said head coach Pascal Vincent. “We were on time. Right from the first faceoff played a solid game. We created good scoring chances. We defended well. We responded well to the physicality of the game.”

A pair of lengthy scoring droughts ended for the Moose as both Jack Roslovic and Dan DeSalvo scored for Manitoba. Roslovic, who leads the team in points, went 15 games without a goal. DeSalvo, who leads the team in goals, ended a streak of 13 games without a goal with his 13th tally of the season.

“The monkey is off my back for sure.” DeSalvo said. “Hopefully can keep things rolling. I was off the score sheet for awhile so it definitely feels good.”

Both players also notched an assist for two point efforts.

Chase De Leo and Kyle Connor had the other goals for the Moose. Connor also recorded an assist and he now has four goals in the last two games after scoring a hat trick on Saturday.

Eric Comrie stopped 33 of 35 shots in making a 10th consecutive start in the Moose net. After the game Vincent indicated Jamie Phillips will start their next game in goal.

January 3 was the last time the Moose won back to back contests. It’s just the fourth time this season the Moose have won at least two consecutive games.

Felix Girard and Rocco Grimaldi notched goals for the Rampage who are now winless in their last nine straight games.

Nelson Nogier left the game in the third period after he hit his head on the ice while in a fight with Joe Whitney. He needed help to get off the ice and Vincent could not update his condition .

Scott Glennie, Jimmy Lodge and Quinton Howden were among the players scratched for the Moose. Howden left Saturday’s game temporarily after being hit by a shot and after the game Vincent confirmed all three are dealing with injuries.

It was the largest crowd of the season for a Moose game with an announced attendance of 11,514.

The Moose will now embark on a four game road trip starting on Tuesday with the first of back to back games against the Rockford IceHogs.

