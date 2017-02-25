Kyle Connor nets 1st pro hat trick as Manitoba Moose end skid

WINNIPEG – Kyle Connor scored three times as the Manitoba Moose ended a five game winless streak.

The Moose defeated the San Antonio Rampage 4-2 for their first win in their last six games dating back to February 12.

Connor netted his ninth, tenth and eleventh goals of the season in the Moose win. Coming off a contest in which Moose head coach Pascal Vincent called “his best game of the year”, Connor scored into the empty net to complete his first professional hat trick. JC Lipon also scored on San Antonio as his 10th goal of the season in the second period broke a two-all deadlock and turned out to be the game winning goal.

Eric Comrie made a ninth consecutive start between the pipes for Manitoba and stopped 37 of 39 shots. Comrie was brilliant in the opening period in which the Moose were outshot 23-2.

A.J. Greer and Sergei Boikov scored goals for the Rampage who are now without a win in their last eight straight games. They ended up outshooting the Moose 39-31.

Jack Roslovic recorded one assist but the Moose leading scorer has now been held without a goal for 15 consecutive games.

The Moose conclude their four game homestand on Sunday with the rematch against the Rampage beginning at 2:00 pm.

