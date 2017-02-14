Education
February 14, 2017 12:28 pm

Nova Scotia to introduce legislated teachers contract 

Marieke Walsh By Political Reporter  Global News

Education Minister Karen Casey addresses a news conference in Halifax on Monday, Dec. 5, 2016.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
A A

Education Minister Karen Casey is expected to introduce a bill that will legislate a contract on Nova Scotia teachers Tuesday afternoon.

READ MORE: What to expect as the Nova Scotia teachers dispute hits the legislature

At 2 p.m. the government will introduce the bill, which will be tabled in the legislature after the House resumes at 8 p.m.

Story continues below

Over the weekend, the government announced it would impose a contract on teachers. The move was announced after the province’s 9,300 teachers rejected a third tentative agreement last week.

The government has not yet said which, if any of the three previously proposed and rejected contracts it will impose, or if it will be a completely different contract.

READ MORE: NS teachers, students, opposition MLAs concerned about back-to-work legislation

Once the contract is imposed it would also force an end to any job action. Teachers have been working-to-rule since early December.

The Nova Scotia Teachers Union and both opposition parties have condemned the government for its decision to legislate a contract.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Government of Nova Scotia
Karen Casey
Nova Scotia Teachers
Nova Scotia Teachers Dispute
Nova Scotia Teachers Legislation
Nova Scotia Teachers Union
Nova Scotia Teachers Work-To-Rule
Stephen McNeil

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News