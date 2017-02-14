Nova Scotia to introduce legislated teachers contract 

Education Minister Karen Casey is expected to introduce a bill that will legislate a contract on Nova Scotia teachers Tuesday afternoon.

READ MORE: What to expect as the Nova Scotia teachers dispute hits the legislature

At 2 p.m. the government will introduce the bill, which will be tabled in the legislature after the House resumes at 8 p.m.

Over the weekend, the government announced it would impose a contract on teachers. The move was announced after the province’s 9,300 teachers rejected a third tentative agreement last week.

The government has not yet said which, if any of the three previously proposed and rejected contracts it will impose, or if it will be a completely different contract.

READ MORE: NS teachers, students, opposition MLAs concerned about back-to-work legislation

Once the contract is imposed it would also force an end to any job action. Teachers have been working-to-rule since early December.

The Nova Scotia Teachers Union and both opposition parties have condemned the government for its decision to legislate a contract.