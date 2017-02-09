Nova Scotia teachers vote against third tentative agreement with province

Nova Scotia’s teachers have voted against the most recent contract offer from the government.

According to the union, more than 100 per cent of the province’s teachers voted 78.5 per cent against the contract. The Nova Scotia Teachers Union represents 9,300 teachers. Virtually every full-time teacher voted as well as the substitute teachers who worked Thursday, which brought the vote count over 100 per cent.

This is the third contract that teachers have voted on in the last year and a half. For each deal, the union recommended that teachers accept the deal, but the last two were rejected by the membership.

This deal, reached in January, shortened the proposed wage freeze by four months and offered teachers two extra paid days off, which the government contentiously said were to be used as preparation or marking days.

Many teachers spoke out against the deal because they said it failed to address immediate workplace concerns such as class size and composition and it didn’t reinstate the long service award. However, other teachers who preferred to remain anonymous said they would vote to accept the latest deal.

Education Minister Karen Casey told reporters early Thursday that no matter the result of the vote, there will be a period of transition when the “work-to-rule no longer exists.”

The vote was pushed from Wednesday after a mix of snow, freezing rain and ice pellets closed schools. With schools closed, teachers were unable to retrieve security keys needed to vote –- teachers have to show up in schools to sign for the keys, verifying they received one.

