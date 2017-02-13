What to expect as the teachers dispute hits the Nova Scotia legislature

On Tuesday, the governing Liberals plan to introduce a bill that will impose a contract on Nova Scotia’s public school teachers.

Premier Stephen McNeil announced Saturday that his government would impose a contract on teachers after they rejected the last three tentative agreements. Initially the government planned to introduce the bill Monday evening but it was postponed due to the winter wallop that hit Atlantic Canada.

McNeil was not available for an interview on Monday, and the government has not revealed whether it will impose a contract that was previously rejected or create a new one. The province’s 9,300 public school teachers have been working-to-rule since December, after they rejected the second tentative agreement.

READ MORE: NS teachers, students, opposition MLAs concerned about back-to-work legislation

Teachers rejected the third tentative agreement last week. The Nova Scotia Teachers Union executive recommended teachers accept each of the contracts that teachers ultimately rejected.

Imposing a contract will likely take several days

Both the Progressive Conservatives and the NDP have promised to oppose the bill so its expected to take several days for the bill to pass.

Opposition parties can use various procedural tricks to slow the legislative process. When the government introduced Bill 148 in December 2015, the Liberals tried to combat opposition delays by forcing 12:01 a.m. sittings in an effort to finish each stage of debate within one calendar day.

With another storm expected on Wednesday its difficult to say when the teachers’ contract will pass the legislature. In the case of Bill 148, it took five days for the bill to be proclaimed.

Here’s a look at the process that would make a proposed teachers contract law: