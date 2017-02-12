NS teachers, students, opposition MLAs concerned about back-to-work legislation

After being locked in a bitter contract dispute with the Nova Scotia Teachers Union (NSTU) for months, Premier Stephen McNeil says he plans to table legislation this week to end the dispute.

In a statement released Saturday evening, McNeil said it was clear the two sides were at an impasse and that the strike action by unionized teachers “can no longer continue”.

“I want to assure Nova Scotians that I have done considerable soul searching,” McNeil said. “It is clear: we must bring an end to this dispute so the lives of students and parents can return to normal.”

Imposing contract not a surprise for some teachers

Last week, more than 9,300 unionized teachers in the province overwhelmingly rejected their third tentative agreement.

News that McNeil plans to introduce back-to-work legislation is not surprising to some teachers.

“I think it just shows how despotic Stephen McNeil is. He is bound and determined to win a second term, by any means necessary,” said teacher Paul Wozney.

“The fact of the matter is that education doesn’t make people money, at least you don’t see it that way. When you spend $1 in a classroom it doesn’t bring back $1.75 to the books.”

NS PC’s say legislation won’t fix problems in the classroom

The leader of the opposition says they have been calling on the government to make changes in the classroom for the last 18 months and cautions that enacting legislation will not fix things in the education system.

“This might force through a contract for teachers but all of the issues around classrooms will remain unresolved,” said Jamie Baillie, NS PC leader. “

“I really think that’s where Mr. McNeil made his mistake. He lost sight of the fact that the bigger issue is the need for classroom reform and nothing that is going to happen in the classroom is going to change that unfortunately.”

NS NDP claim Liberals only want to balance the books

The leader of the NS NDP says the Liberals are only interested in one thing: balancing their budget.

Gary Burrill says the Liberals haven’t been listening to what teachers have been telling them for months.

“It was very clear what teachers were saying – they were saying help. They were saying we’re drowning, we can’t teach, we can’t do our jobs. We have this impossible load of bureaucratic mumble jumble we have to deal with that’s keeping us from getting to the kids and we’re lacking the supports we need in the class to do it,” Burrill said.

Students, parents stand behind teachers

Liette Doucet, president of the NSTU was unavailable for interviews Sunday.

In a written statement also released Saturday evening, Doucet said “Teachers have been taking a stand for better classroom conditions. They are tired of having their concerns ignored.”

She goes on to say “It’s clear Premier McNeil knows the cost of everything and the value of nothing.”

The group Parents for Teachers has been vocal in their support for better classroom conditions.

A committee of their members released a statement to Global News on the government’s decision to impose a collective agreement on teachers. It reads, in part: “This is a deeply arrogant, cynical and undemocratic act, and likely unconstitutional. There is deep support in the province for our teachers and the government is defying the will of the people – at its peril.”

There is concern about what message the new legislation would send to future teachers.

“I think if you’re looking at becoming a teacher, you wanna look real long and hard about whether you want to look here or you want to work somewhere else where your union can actually fight for fair working conditions for you,” said Wozney.

Rally planned for Monday evening.

McNeil plans to introduce the new bill when the Nova Scotia legislature reconvenes Monday at 8 p.m.

Kenzi Donnelly , a grade 12 student and member of the group Students for Teachers, plans to join other concerned Nova Scotians and rally outside the legislature.

“Basically, as long as there are MLAs in the legislature sitting, introducing this bill and eventually debating it, we plan on being there in protest of what they’re doing. We don’t agree with the bill that they’re going to be introducing,” she said.