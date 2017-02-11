Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil promises to ‘bring an end’ to teachers dispute

Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil has confirmed he will table legislation Monday to bring an end to the ongoing labour dispute between the Nova Scotia Teachers Union (NSTU) and the province.

The NTSU voted Thursday 78 per cent in favour of rejecting the third tentative agreement brought forward to its membership.

WATCH: Nova Scotia teachers reject third contract

McNeil said in a statement Saturday evening the latest deal contained “fair wage increases and made investments in classrooms.”

The premier goes on to say that after three tentative agreements, it’s clear the two sides are at an impasse.

“The strike action by the union has impacted students and their families for too long,” McNeil said. “The union’s actions and directives have caused harm to students — to their learning outcomes, university and college ambitions, and athletic aspirations. This is not acceptable and can no longer continue.”

READ MORE: Why one Nova Scotia teacher voted ‘no’ to the contract, and what she says needs to change

The NSTU has not responded to requests for comment.