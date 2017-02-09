Traffic
February 9, 2017 8:50 am
Updated: February 9, 2017 9:32 am

Travel advisory issued on Hwy1 between Hope and Langley

Highway 1 at Highway 7 near Hope Thursday morning.

Drive BC is urging drivers to avoid all travel along Highway 1 between Hope and Langley Thursday morning.

They are asking people to stay off the road unless absolutely necessary.

Highway 1 is very slick and potentially dangerous after a mix of wet snow and heavy rain fell overnight, leaving it covered with slush and pooling water.

Roads across the region are also slick and icy this morning. A fatal crash in Langley closed a section of 200 Street overnight and RCMP say weather may have been a factor.

Our Global Morning News live crew was also involved in a crash. Thankfully they are OK.

We will update this story when the advisory is lifted.

