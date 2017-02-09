Traffic
Global News Morning crew involved in crash on Hwy1 in Langley

Our crew is OK after stopping to help a woman who skidded off Highway 1 in Langley.

Highway 1 between Langley and Hope is slick and dangerous Thursday morning, prompting Drive BC to issue a travel advisory warning.

Our Global News Morning live crew were even involved in an accident on the highway in Langley.

Our truck had pulled over to help a woman in a SUV who had skidded out and hit the median on the highway going eastbound just past 160 Street.

As our camera operator was checking to see if she was OK, a TransLink community shuttle bus also rear-ended the SUV.

Emergency crews are now on scene and the driver of the SUV is being taken to hospital.

Our crew is OK.

We will have more details on Global News Morning.

