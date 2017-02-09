Winter storm warnings remain for B.C. as rain creates hazardous conditions, flooding

Freezing rain and heavy rain is creating slick and hazardous conditions across the Lower Mainland Thursday morning.

We are getting reports of pooling water and flooding along major routes and highways, including Highway 1 through Burnaby and Surrey, creating dangerous driving conditions.

RCMP is warning drivers to slow down and take their time to get to where they’re going today.

Drive BC was urging all drivers to avoid all travel along Highway 1 between Hope and Langely due to extremely dangerous conditions. The advisory has now been lifted by slippery conditions remain. Our Global News Morning live crew were also involved in a crash in Langley – thankfully they are OK.

Drivers are also hydroplaning and slipping off the roads.

The weather is causing some transit delays this morning on the Canada Line. A bus bridge has been set up between Bridgeport and YVR stations. The Canada Line is running from Waterfront Station to Richmond Brighouse or Marine.

Check TransLink for the latest updates.

Schools have also been closed in the Fraser Valley and on Vancouver Island due to the weather.

Thousands of people are also without power across the Lower Mainland. BC Hydro has crews working to restore power to all customers as quickly as possible.

Weather update

Environment Canada says all areas of the South Coast are reporting “significant precipitation” this morning. Rain and freezing rain is falling over Vancouver Island, Metro Vancouver the Fraser Valley.

The freezing rain will change to rain this morning as the temperatures rise.

Areas further north will continue to receive heavy snow this morning along with the risk of freezing rain. Further snowfall accumulations of 10 to 20 cm are expected. However, it is expected to change to rain this afternoon. Some areas could see rainfall between 20 and 30 mm.

More to come.