All highways between the coast and the interior are closed

The Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt is now closed according to a tweet from VSA Highway Maintenance.

#BCHwy5 is now closed between Merritt & Hope both NB & SB lanes due to freezing rain. Check drivebc.ca for updates. — VSA Hwy Maintenance (@VSAMaintenance) February 9, 2017

DriveBC reports that Highway 3 is closed from Hope to Princeton because of avalanche hazard.

Highway 1 is also closed between Yale and Jackass Mountain due to high avalanche hazard.

There’s a warning for drivers for the Trans-Canada Highway between Eagle Pass and Rogers pass.

Hazardous winter conditions are expected.

Between 15 and 30 centimetres of snow could fall before Thursday night.

There is also a winter storm warning for Highway 3 between Hope and Princeton via Allison Pass.

Between 30 and 50 centimetres could fall before Thursday night.

Freezing rain is also expected near Hope.

It’s recommended that drivers check out DriveBC and Environment Canada Alerts before heading out.