Hundreds stranded on Coquihalla Highway overnight, forced to sleep in their cars
Hundreds of people have been stranded in their cars overnight after freezing rain forced the closure of several major B.C. highways, including the Coquihalla.
Highway 5 closed in both directions between Hope and Merritt on Thursday due to extremely icy conditions, leaving some motorists stranded since early yesterday afternoon. It is not expected to open until 10 a.m. Friday.
The Coquihalla was first briefly closed on Thursday then quickly reopened just before dinnertime. But just as drivers hit the road, the highway was shut down again, stranding drivers in the middle.
Now some are questioning why they were even let on the highway to begin with.
“It’s extremely frustrating, in particular because no one’s giving us any information at all,” said Janna Willison, who was stranded on the highway overnight with her family.
“We’re looking at Drive BC and it keeps on delaying the opening. It said 3 a.m., 6 a.m. and now apparently it’s 10 a.m. And that’s an extremely long time to be stuck in a vehicle, let alone with two kids and the whole family.”
The Coquihalla Highway isn’t the only problem route Friday morning.
Treacherous winter conditions have also forced the closure of all routes heading from the South Coast into the B.C. interior.
Current major road closures include:
B.C. South Coast and Interior region
- Highway 1: Closed in both directions between Yale and Jackass Mountain due to avalanche hazard. No estimated time of opening;
- Highway 1: Closed in both directions between Jackass Mountain summit to junction with Highway 12 because of avalanche hazard. No estimated time of re-opening;
- Highway 3: Closed in both directions between Hope and Manning Park Lodge due to avalanche hazard. No estimated time of re-opening;
- Highway 5A: Closed in both directions 27 km north of Princeton due to avalanche control. No estimated time of re-opening;
- Highway 99: Closed in both directions 5 km south of junction with Highway 12 at Lillooet due to avalanche risk. No estimated time of re-opening.
South-East B.C.
- Highway 1: Closed in both directions at Glacier National Park between 10 p.m. on Thursday to 10 a.m. on Friday due to avalanche control.
For all highway closures and warnings, visit DriveBC online.
-With files from Jill Slattery and Kimberly Davidson
