Hundreds stranded on Coquihalla Highway overnight, forced to sleep in their cars

Hundreds of people have been stranded in their cars overnight after freezing rain forced the closure of several major B.C. highways, including the Coquihalla.

Highway 5 closed in both directions between Hope and Merritt on Thursday due to extremely icy conditions, leaving some motorists stranded since early yesterday afternoon. It is not expected to open until 10 a.m. Friday.

Warning! Coquihalla a mess. Semi and bus collided then slid into meridian @GlobalBC thanks @tiffanyhaziza for update pic.twitter.com/CVu02Yx6Pa — Catherine Urquhart (@CUrquhartGlobal) February 10, 2017

The Coquihalla was first briefly closed on Thursday then quickly reopened just before dinnertime. But just as drivers hit the road, the highway was shut down again, stranding drivers in the middle.

This is scene tonight on Coquihalla. Thanks @tiffanyhaziza for this photo. Be safe! @GlobalBC pic.twitter.com/YzpnF1Nqxm — Catherine Urquhart (@CUrquhartGlobal) February 10, 2017

Now some are questioning why they were even let on the highway to begin with.

“It’s extremely frustrating, in particular because no one’s giving us any information at all,” said Janna Willison, who was stranded on the highway overnight with her family.

“We’re looking at Drive BC and it keeps on delaying the opening. It said 3 a.m., 6 a.m. and now apparently it’s 10 a.m. And that’s an extremely long time to be stuck in a vehicle, let alone with two kids and the whole family.”

#coquihalla Looks like we bunked in for the night. Sleeping in a a vehicle parked on a hill of ice. #BCHwy5. pic.twitter.com/YER0yvOjZe — Darrell Desjardin (@Djsilvecreek) February 10, 2017

Thousands stuck on the #coquihalla for the night but what do we have here? Do the right thing @TimHortons pic.twitter.com/gclBVYywbU — Jesse Wheeler (@Igotheap) February 10, 2017

Lights are going off. I think we're all thinking the same, we're here for the night. #coquihalla #DriveBC pic.twitter.com/bcQfEAGG83 — Cassidy Carew (@cassidylee8) February 10, 2017

The Coquihalla Highway isn’t the only problem route Friday morning.

Treacherous winter conditions have also forced the closure of all routes heading from the South Coast into the B.C. interior.

Current major road closures include:

B.C. South Coast and Interior region

Highway 1: Closed in both directions between Yale and Jackass Mountain due to avalanche hazard. No estimated time of opening;

Highway 1: Closed in both directions between Jackass Mountain summit to junction with Highway 12 because of avalanche hazard. No estimated time of re-opening;

Highway 3: Closed in both directions between Hope and Manning Park Lodge due to avalanche hazard. No estimated time of re-opening;

Highway 5A: Closed in both directions 27 km north of Princeton due to avalanche control. No estimated time of re-opening;

Highway 99: Closed in both directions 5 km south of junction with Highway 12 at Lillooet due to avalanche risk. No estimated time of re-opening.

South-East B.C.

Highway 1: Closed in both directions at Glacier National Park between 10 p.m. on Thursday to 10 a.m. on Friday due to avalanche control.

For all highway closures and warnings, visit DriveBC online.

-With files from Jill Slattery and Kimberly Davidson