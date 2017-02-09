UPDATE: The Coquihalla is open between Hope and Merritt – extreme weather expected

UPDATE: Highway 5, the Coquihalla, is now open between Hope and Merritt.

Severe weather conditions are expected for the next 24 hours including heavy snowfall and freezing rain.

UPDATE: The Trans-Canada Highway will be closed in both directions 19 kilometres west of Craigellachie to 8 kilometres west of Revelstoke for avalanche control until 6 p.m. on Thursday.

The Trans-Canada will be closed from Golden to 17.2 kilometres east of Golden for avalanche control until 6 p.m. on Thursday

The Trans Canada Highway will be closed in both directions for between two and four hours at a time for avalanche control at Glacier National Park at 10 p.m. on Thursday until 7 a.m. on Friday.

DriveBC reports that Highway 3 is closed from Hope to Princeton because of avalanche hazard.

Highway 3 is also closed in both directions 30 kilometres west of Creston because of high avalanche hazard.

Highway 1 is closed between Yale and Jackass Mountain due to high avalanche hazard.

There’s a warning for drivers for the Trans-Canada Highway between Craigellachie and the Alberta border.

Hazardous winter conditions are expected.

Between 15 and 30 centimetres of snow could fall before Thursday night.

There is also a winter storm warning for Highway 3 between Hope and Princeton via Allison Pass. Hazardous winter conditions are expected.

Between 30 and 50 centimetres could fall before Thursday night.

Drivers are advised to check out DriveBC and Environment Canada Alerts before heading out.