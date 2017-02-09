School closures in Fraser Valley Thursday, Feb. 9

The icy conditions in the Fraser Valley have closed some school districts today, Thursday Feb. 9.

All public schools in the following districts are closed:

Fraser Cascade (SD #78)

Mission (SD #75)

Chilliwack (SD #33)

Abbotsford (SD #34)

Surrey (SD #36)

Qualicum (SD #69)

Private / independent school closures:

École La Vérendrye in Chilliwack

Abbotsford Christian School

The King’s School in Langley

Cornerstone Christian in Abbotsford

White Rock Christian Academy

Post secondary institutions:

North Island College – All campuses. Day and evening classes are cancelled in Ucluelet, Port Alberni, Campbell River, Port Hardy and the Comox Valley.

Kwantlen University – all campuses.

PLEASE NOTE: A travel advisory has been issued for Highway 1 between Hope and Langley. Please don’t drive unless you absolutely must.

We will be updating this story with more school closures if they are announced.