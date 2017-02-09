School closures in Fraser Valley Thursday, Feb. 9
The icy conditions in the Fraser Valley have closed some school districts today, Thursday Feb. 9.
All public schools in the following districts are closed:
- Fraser Cascade (SD #78)
- Mission (SD #75)
- Chilliwack (SD #33)
- Abbotsford (SD #34)
- Surrey (SD #36)
- Qualicum (SD #69)
Private / independent school closures:
- École La Vérendrye in Chilliwack
- Abbotsford Christian School
- The King’s School in Langley
- Cornerstone Christian in Abbotsford
- White Rock Christian Academy
Post secondary institutions:
- North Island College – All campuses. Day and evening classes are cancelled in Ucluelet, Port Alberni, Campbell River, Port Hardy and the Comox Valley.
- Kwantlen University – all campuses.
PLEASE NOTE: A travel advisory has been issued for Highway 1 between Hope and Langley. Please don’t drive unless you absolutely must.
We will be updating this story with more school closures if they are announced.
