February 9, 2017
Updated: February 9, 2017

School closures in Fraser Valley Thursday, Feb. 9

The icy conditions in the Fraser Valley have closed some school districts today, Thursday Feb. 9.

All public schools in the following districts are closed:

  • Fraser Cascade (SD #78)
  • Mission (SD #75)
  • Chilliwack (SD #33)
  • Abbotsford (SD #34)
  • Surrey (SD #36)
  • Qualicum (SD #69)

Private / independent school closures:

  • École La Vérendrye in Chilliwack
  • Abbotsford Christian School
  • The King’s School in Langley
  • Cornerstone Christian in Abbotsford
  • White Rock Christian Academy

Post secondary institutions:

  • North Island College – All campuses. Day and evening classes are cancelled in Ucluelet, Port Alberni, Campbell River, Port Hardy and the Comox Valley.
  • Kwantlen University – all campuses.

PLEASE NOTE: A travel advisory has been issued for Highway 1 between Hope and Langley. Please don’t drive unless you absolutely must.

We will be updating this story with more school closures if they are announced.

 

