Fatal crash in Langley closes 200 Street overnight

Winter road conditions may be to blame for a fatal head-on crash that has closed a major commuter route through Langley.

Emergency crews were called to 200 Street near the intersection with 80 Avenue around midnight.

One person is dead and two other people have been sent to hospital.

Police say their injuries are not life-threatening.

Officers are still investigating the crash but say road conditions may have been a factor.

Roads were slushy and slippery at the time.

Police say 200 Street is now open.

We will update this post when more information is available.