January 11, 2017 9:36 am

Live: Donald Trump set to address Russian operative report in 1st news conference as president-elect

By Staff Global News

Donald Trump is set to face an abundance of questions about Russian hacking, personal business ties and, most likely, an unsubstantiated report that Russian operatives have compromising information on him, in his first press conference as president-elect.

Trump is scheduled to speak to reporters at 11 a.m. ET at Trump Hotel in New York City, just less than two weeks before he takes office as the 45th president of the United States.

Follow our live blog for the latest updates on Trump’s news conference.

Global News
Adam Frisk January 11, 201710:20 am

Adam Frisk January 11, 201710:19 am

Adam Frisk January 11, 201710:19 am

Adam Frisk January 11, 201710:19 am

Before Trump’s news conference, the president-elect again fired off a series of tweets to denounce an unsubstantiated report that Russian operatives have compromising personal and financial information on him.

Adam Frisk January 11, 201710:02 am
Late Tuesday, two U.S. officials said classified documents that the heads of four U.S. intelligence agencies presented last week to Trump included claims that Russian intelligence operatives have compromising information about him.
Officials told Reuters the claims, which one called “unsubstantiated,” were contained in a two-page memo appended to a report on Russian interference in the 2016 election that U.S. intelligence officials presented to Trump and President Barack Obama last week.
Trump denounced the report as “fake news.” (AP)
Adam Frisk January 11, 20179:56 am
President-elect Donald Trump will hold his first full news conference Wednesday since winning the 2016 presidential election.
The last time Trump held a news conference, he was plunging into a heated general election campaign with Hillary Clinton and suggested Russia could help dig up some of his rival’s emails.
Nearly six months and a presidential campaign victory later, Trump will finally step before reporters again Wednesday to face questions about what role he believes Russia played in the election year hacking of Democratic groups – interference the intelligence community says was intended to help the Republican defeat Clinton. (AP)

