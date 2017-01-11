Live: Donald Trump set to address Russian operative report in 1st news conference as president-elect

Donald Trump is set to face an abundance of questions about Russian hacking, personal business ties and, most likely, an unsubstantiated report that Russian operatives have compromising information on him, in his first press conference as president-elect.

Trump is scheduled to speak to reporters at 11 a.m. ET at Trump Hotel in New York City, just less than two weeks before he takes office as the 45th president of the United States.

