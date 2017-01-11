Donald Trump refuses to take question from ‘fake news’ CNN reporter

Donald Trump refused to take a question from a reporter from CNN during his first press conference as president-elect, telling the journalist “you are fake news.”

During Wednesday’s press conference, Trump attacked media outlets following an unsubstantiated report that Russian operatives have compromising personal and financial information on him.

On Tuesday, CNN was first to report claims that Russian operatives had information on Trump including personal and financial information, something the president-elect denounced as “fake news” later that evening.

Trump told reporters the release of the unsubstantiated intelligence was a “disgrace that information would be let out. It’s all fake news.”

Trump then refused to take a question from CNN’s senior White House correspondent, Jim Acosta.

“Mr. President-elect, since you’re attacking our news organization, can you give us a chance to ask a question,” the journalist repeatedly asks.

Trump told the journalist “don’t be rude,” while attempting to take another question from a journalist from another news organization.

“Your organization is terrible,” Trump told Acosta.

Acosta pushed back at Trump in an attempt to get his question in.

“I’m not going to give you a question,” Trump said. “You are fake news.”

The president-elect also attacked Buzzfeed, which published the entire document but admitted it is both unverified and contains errors.

Trump called the news organization a “failing pile of garbage” and that he thinks Buzzfeed is “going to suffer the consequences” of publishing the report.