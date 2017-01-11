Donald Trump rips into ‘fake news’ report about ‘compromising’ Russian intel

Donald Trump again on Wednesday denounced the “fake news” that Russia has compromising information on him.

Early Wednesday, Trump fired off a series of tweets to denounce an unsubstantiated report that Russian operatives have compromising personal and financial information on him.

“Russia just said the unverified report paid for by political opponents is “A COMPLETE AND TOTAL FABRICATION, UTTER NONSENSE.” Very unfair!” the president-elect wrote on social media.

A short time later, Trump fired off another tweet saying “Russia has never tried to use leverage over me.”



“I HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH RUSSIA – NO DEALS, NO LOANS, NO NOTHING!” Trump tweeted.

A spokesperson for Vladimir Putin denied on Wednesday that the Kremlin had any compromising information, calling the allegation a “complete fabrication and utter nonsense.”

“This is an evident attempt to harm our bilateral ties,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in Moscow. “The Kremlin does not engage in collecting compromising information.”

A U.S. official told The Associated Press on Tuesday that intelligence officials had informed Trump about an unsubstantiated report that Russia had compromising personal and financial information about him. The official spoke on the condition of anonymity because the official was not allowed to publicly discuss the matter.

Trump dismissed the report late Tuesday as “fake news” and called it “a total political witch hunt.”

The president-elect again referred to the report as “fake news” during his Twitter rant Wednesday.

“Intelligence agencies should never have allowed this fake news to “leak” into the public. One last shot at me. Are we living in Nazi Germany?” Trump said.

Trump is scheduled to hold his first press conference in nearly six months at 11 a.m. ET Wednesday.

–with files from the Associated Press.