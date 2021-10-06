Bill 64 October 6 2021 7:27pm 01:44 Manitoba government withdraws controversial bills during short legislature sitting Manitoba’s Progressive Conservative government has withdrawn five bills that have run into criticism and were to be passed into law this fall. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8249193/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8249193/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?