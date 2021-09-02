Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education
September 2 2021 7:05pm
01:30

The future of Manitoba’s education system

Bill 64 is no more, but some say change is still needed for the education system. So what’s the next step after the controversial bill was killed? Anya Nazeravich reports.

Advertisement

Video Home