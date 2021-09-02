Education September 2 2021 7:05pm 01:30 The future of Manitoba’s education system Bill 64 is no more, but some say change is still needed for the education system. So what’s the next step after the controversial bill was killed? Anya Nazeravich reports. Manitoba Education minister can’t say if version of Bill 64 will be resurrected REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8163718/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8163718/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?