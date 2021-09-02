Manitoba Education minister speaks to media

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s Education minister is slated to speak to media Thursday a day after the province’s new premier announced plans to scrap a controversial bill that would have overhauled the education system.

Cliff Cullen‘s 2 p.m. press conference also comes a week before students are scheduled to return to school across Manitoba.

On Wednesday Kelvin Goertzen, interim leader of the governing Progressive Conservatives — and Manitoba’s premier until the party picks a permanent leader Oct. 30 — announced Bill 64 is among five bills he plans to remove from this fall’s legislative session.

The bill, which would have eliminated all English-language elected school boards and centralized decision-making, has run into staunch public opposition.

While Cullen originally defended the education bill, he raised eyebrows recently when he was seen clapping after leadership hopeful and Tory Tuxedo MLA Heather Stefanson said she would scrap the legislation if elected leader.

Thursday’s media availability will be Cullen’s first time before reporters since Goertzen announced his intention to scrap the legislation.

Meanwhile, students across Manitoba are set to return to the classroom starting Sept. 8.

