Politics

Manitoba government promises to withdraw controversial bills during short sitting

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 6, 2021 10:00 am
Manitoba politicians return to the legislature Wednesday for a short six-day sitting. View image in full screen
Manitoba politicians return to the legislature Wednesday for a short six-day sitting. File / John Woods / The Canadian Press

Manitoba politicians return to the legislature chamber Wednesday for a short six-day sitting under new Premier Kelvin Goertzen.

The Progressive Conservative government’s main focus will be to finish passing the spring budget.

Read more: Manitoba legislative to sit Oct. 6, premier says

It will also look to pass a bill aimed at boosting supports for people with disabilities.

Goertzen has previously said the government will also kill five bills opposed by the New Democrats, including one that would eliminate elected school boards.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba interim premier won’t move 5 outstanding bills to a vote this fall' Manitoba interim premier won’t move 5 outstanding bills to a vote this fall
Manitoba interim premier won’t move 5 outstanding bills to a vote this fall – Sep 1, 2021

He was selected as interim Tory leader when former premier Brian Pallister resigned in September, and the party will choose a new leader by mail-in ballot Oct. 30.

Story continues below advertisement

Goertzen has said that by withdrawing the bills, the next premier will have a clear slate to set their own agenda later in the fall.

Read more: Bills killed: New Manitoba premier confirms five bills, including Bill 64, are dead

Opposition NDP Leader Wab Kinew says the government must beef up the health-care system, which was overwhelmed in the spring to the point where dozens of intensive care patients were shipped to other provinces.

“I always hold out hope that the government is miraculously going to come forward with a real plan to invest in the health-care system, expand (intensive care unit) capacity … but again, I’m also prepared to be disappointed,” Kinew said Tuesday.

Click to play video: 'Kelvin Goertzen named Manitoba interim premier' Kelvin Goertzen named Manitoba interim premier
Kelvin Goertzen named Manitoba interim premier – Aug 31, 2021
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Manitoba politics tagWab Kinew tagKelvin Goertzen tagMantioba legislature tag

