Bill 64
September 2 2021 4:57pm
06:33

Education minister says ‘it became quite clear’ Manitobans ‘were not satisfied’ with Bill 64

Education Minister Cliff Cullen said on Thursday that after consulting with Manitobans on Bill 64, “it became quite clear” people “were not satisfied with the governance” in Bill 64. On Wednesday, Kelvin Goertzen, interim leader of the governing Progressive Conservatives — and Manitoba’s premier until the party picks a permanent leader Oct. 30 — announced Bill 64 is among five bills he plans to remove from this fall’s legislative session.

