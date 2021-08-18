Bill 64 August 18 2021 8:17pm 02:00 Stefanson enters Manitoba PC leader race We have our first entrant into the race to become the next leader of the Manitoba PC Party as Heather Stefanson now has her eyes on the Tory prize. Heather Stefanson announces run for PC leader, Manitoba premier REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8123899/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8123899/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?