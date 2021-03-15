Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Bill 64
March 15 2021 5:10pm
03:50

Manitoba’s education minister says Bill 64 will allow system to run ‘efficiently,’ re-direct up to $40M towards classrooms

Manitoba’s Education Minister Cliff Cullen on Monday provided an overview on the Progressive Conservative government’s Bill 64, which is now before the legislature, and would replace all elected school boards, except for the French school division, with community school councils and a province-wide advisory board. Cullen said it “will allow our system to run efficiently and ensure resources are deployed where they are genuinely needed” as well as re-directing up to $40 million towards the classrooms.

Advertisement

More Videos

Video Home