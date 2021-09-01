Menu

Education
September 1 2021 9:06pm
02:22

Bills killed: New Manitoba premier confirms five bills, including Bill 64, are dead

Manitoba’s new premier is vowing to remove five bills from this fall’s legislative session, including a controversial one that would have seen Manitoba’s education system overhauled.

