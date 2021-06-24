Menu

Immunization
June 24 2021 7:14pm
01:52

Giving up Pfizer for Moderna

With some Manitobans giving up their Pfizer appointments to help younger people, the province’s task force says you may have other options. Anya Nazeravich has more on what may be available.

