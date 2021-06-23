Immunization June 23 2021 9:52pm 00:34 Manitoba vaccine update – June 23 Second-dose eligibility for COVID-19 vaccines has expanded for Manitobans, provincial health officials said Wednesday. Second-dose eligibility in Manitoba expands again <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7976364/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7976364/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?