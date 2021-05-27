Coronavirus May 27 2021 6:17pm 01:49 Addressing vaccine hesitancy You probably know someone who’s hesitant about getting the COVID-19 vaccine. And experts say your approach can go a long way in helping their comfort levels. Global’s Marney Blunt explains. Addressing, understanding vaccine hesitancy among friends, family <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7900311/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7900311/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?