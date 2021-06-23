Second-dose eligibility in Manitoba expands again

Send this page to someone via email

Second-dose eligibility for COVID-19 vaccines has expanded for Manitobans, provincial health officials said Wednesday.

People who received their first dose on or before May 31 are now eligible to book an appointment for a second dose.

That eligibility expands further at 11:45 a.m. Thursday to include people who received their first dose on or before June 6.

Anyone age 12 and up is eligible to book a first-dose appointment. Because young Manitobans between the ages of 12 and 17 are only eligible for the Pfizer vaccine — for which there is a shortage in the province — adults with Pfizer appointments can now transfer their own Pfizer appointments to their children.

The province said all supersites, with the exception of the RBC Convention Centre, are also offering walk-in appointments, although the number of appointments available may vary by day and by site, and first-dose immunizations will be prioritized.

Manitoba is expecting delivery of 87,750 Pfizer doses this week and a total of 240,520 Moderna doses by early next week.

