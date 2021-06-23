Manitobans grapple with ‘lost’ immunization records

Send this page to someone via email

Some Manitobans say they’re considering getting a third COVID-19 vaccination because the province has “lost” their immunization records.

Giancarlo Marques de Moraes says he got his first immunization in Manitoba at the RBC Convention Centre supersite on May 10.

He now qualifies for a second dose, but according to the online records at Shared Health, he hasn’t received the first one.

5:13 Manitoba introduces secure COVID-19 vaccine immunization card Manitoba introduces secure COVID-19 vaccine immunization card – Jun 8, 2021

“I have tried to call the local health authority by phone, but I’ve been told only email inquiries are acceptable in this matter,” Marques de Moraes said.

Story continues below advertisement

An email sent to the designated email address on June 15 has not been responded to, he said.

Marques de Moraes has since moved to Alberta and can’t get his second dose without confirmation of his first one, he added.

“I’m worried trying to imagine what happened with my records information,” he said.

A woman from East St. Paul says she’s been waiting a week for answers as to why she can’t access her vaccination card online.

Linda — Global News is using only her first name because of potential job repercussions — says she got her second dose June 2 at the Leila supersite, but the record of her first dose at the RBC Convention Centre on March 29 is missing.

“Shared Health is unable to access my first vaccine from the immunization clinic,” she said.

In three hours, she says she called eight different places, including the WRHA, Shared Health, Health Links and her own doctor.

“I have been given different emails, which I have sent several emails to without response,” she said. “Every place I call tells me it’s someone else’s issue.”

Story continues below advertisement

3:06 What the Manitoba vaccination card means for fully vaccinated residents What the Manitoba vaccination card means for fully vaccinated residents – Jun 8, 2021

When she calls the phone number to book a vaccine, Linda said the person making appointments can see that she has already been twice, but can’t send her the information due to privacy laws.

Linda said she’s “almost considering” getting a third vaccine just to make sure the records show up and she can get her confirmation card.

“I’m not actually going to do that, but it might be my only choice.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "I'm not actually going to do that, but it might be my only choice."

A spokesperson for the province said that data entry isn’t the problem, however, he acknowledged the online help email is being overwhelmed.

“Due to a very large volume of requests received into the inbox referenced below, a team is currently working through all requests for assistance or information. Additional staff are being hired,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

“In the meantime, anyone who emails the inbox will receive an automated message advising them to expect delays. We apologize for this delay and inconvenience it’s caused.”