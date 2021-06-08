Manitoba premier discusses COVID-19 vaccine measures

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s premier is expected to discuss the province’s COVID-19 vaccine measures Tuesday.

Brian Pallister has scheduled a press conference for 11 a.m. Global News will stream the event live in this story.

As of Monday, 946,611 first and second COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Manitoba.

According to a provincial website tracking vaccinations, just shy of 69 per cent of eligible Manitobans 18 and over have received at least one shot, as have 66 per cent of those 12 and over.

But not all Manitobans have been as enthusiastic about the shots. The RM of Stanley, in southern Manitoba, for instance, has a14.9 per cent vaccination rate.

The province launched a million-dollar grant program last week in an effort to combat vaccine hesitancy.

The province will offer grants of up to $20,000 each to community groups, local sports teams, arts organizations and religious groups to promote vaccinations.

The money could be used for anything from sending out reminders to get a dose to offering prizes to people who get the shot, Pallister said.

Pallister has hinted the government may look at offering more vaccine incentives — directly to people — in the future.

Manitoba expanded eligibility for second doses Monday. Anyone who received a first dose on or before May 1 can now book a second shot, up from April 25.

All Manitobans 12 and over are currently eligible to book their first-dose appointments.

Health officials have said those making appointments need to know which vaccine they first received, and the date the dose was given.

Personal vaccine information can be found on Shared Health’s website or by calling the local public health office.

Vaccination appointments can be made by calling 1-844-626-8222 (1-844-MAN-VACC) or visiting the province’s website.

